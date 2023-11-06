Former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer announces U.S. Senate bid

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Former Congressman Peter Meijer announced he is joining Michigan’s U.S. Senate race on Monday, Nov. 6.

Meijer is running in the Republican primary hoping to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Meijer, a Grand Rapids native, veteran, and member of the Meijer family behind the supermarket chain, served as representative for Michigan’s third congressional district from 2021 to 2023.

“We are in dark and uncertain times, but we have made it through worse. The challenges are great, but so is our country,” Meijer wrote in a statement. “If we are to see another great American century, we need leaders who aren’t afraid to be bold, will do the work, and can’t be bought.”

He is now running against six other Republican candidates including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Michael Hoover, Sherry O’Donnell, Mike Rogers, State Board of Education member Nicki Snyder, and Alexandria Taylor.

Meijer served one term and is known for being one of 10 Republicans to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He lost his reelection bid against Trump-endorsed John Gibbs.

