Genesee Co. schools receive School Violence Prevention Program grants

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Congressman Dan Kildee announced new federal funding to improve security at two Genesee County school districts.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Kildee said $873,450 in federal grants -- awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice -- would help two schools train local law enforcement to prevent school violence, provide technology for emergency notification systems, and invest in metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrents.

Kildee said the following schools would receive funding:

  • Mt. Morris School District will receive $500,000.
  • Grand Blanc Community Schools will receive $372,450.

“Every student deserves to feel safe in their school and neighborhood. School should be a place where students can focus on learning,” Kildee said. “These federal grants will help support our local schools and keep students safe.”

