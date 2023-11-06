Handley Elementary shows off new building to community

By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After getting the kids adjusted to their new school, Handley Elementary invited parents and families of the community to check out its new 60,000-square-foot building.

Handley’s Principal Julie Miller said she was excited for the public to see how the STEM school does education at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday evening, Nov. 6.

The new unique building allows for multiple ways for students to engage in learning from studios and learning pods to 3D printers and a kiln, a lot of which is not usually found in an elementary school.

“The possibilities are endless. Our plan is to every year to continue to evolve what this building can do for us and, as education changes, as our students who come through these doors change, the building will too. And we’ve intentionally designed it so that it can grow with us,” Miller said.

Over a dozen students were involved in the planning and design efforts of the newly renovated Handley Elementary School, and some of those students were the ones cutting the ribbon at the event.

