Man struck, killed while walking down road

By Emily Brown
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Oakland County man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the travel portion of a road in Saginaw County.

On Nov. 3 at 10:39 p.m. Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Brady Road (M-57) and S. Fenmore Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, citizens were performing CPR on the man who was hit and responding deputies assisted with providing medical attention until MMR arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was 52-year-old David Kowalczyk, who was from Oakland County.

Kowalczyk didn’t regain consciousness and died at the scene due to the injuries he suffered, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation revealed Kowalczyk was walking west on Brady Road, west of S. Fenmore Road, in the travel portion of the road, the sheriff’s office said, adding he was struck by a 2023 gray Chevrolet SUV that was also traveling west on Brady Road.

The SUV driver, a 47-year-old woman from Ithaca, and the passenger, her 17-year-old daughter, were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is still under investigation.

