Michigan mayoral races could affect Democrats’ control of state government

Two mayoral races taking place Tuesday could put Michigan Democrats’ full control of the state government temporarily on hold
In a July 2, 2013 photo, workmen walk on the floor of the House of Representatives in the...
In a July 2, 2013 photo, workmen walk on the floor of the House of Representatives in the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich. Two mayoral races taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 could put Michigan Democrats' full control of the state government temporarily on hold. Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority in the state House and two Democratic representatives, Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman, are running for mayor in their districts. (Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal via AP)(AP)
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats in Michigan who hold power in the governor’s office and slim majorities in both chambers of the Legislature may be at risk of temporarily losing full control, depending on the results of two mayoral elections Tuesday.

Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority in the state House, and two of those representatives, Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman, are running for mayor in their own districts in suburban Detroit.

Coleman is running to become Westland's mayor, while Stone is vying for the position in Warren. They both advanced to the Nov. 7 general election after the August primaries. If either wins Tuesday, they will be sworn into office after the election is certified, likely later this month.

The loss of two Democratic state representatives would put the state House in a 54-54 deadlock until special elections could be held for the seats. Democrats would still control the agenda, but they would no longer hold a voting advantage that has allowed them to pass high-priority items this year.

Under Michigan election law, the governor may call a special election in the representative's district when a seat is vacated, or may direct that the vacancy be filled at the next general election. The two representatives’ districts heavily favor Democrats.

Stone and Coleman will serve the remainder of their terms in the state House if they lose Tuesday. The entire Michigan House of Representatives will be up for election in next year’s November general election.

Democrats flipped both chambers in the Legislature while holding onto the governor's office in last year's midterms, giving them full control for the first time in 40 years. Since then, they've passed gun safety measures, further protected LGBTQ+ and abortion rights, and led Michigan to become the first state in 60 years to repeal a union-restricting law known as "right to work."

But while Michigan Democrats sped through legislation to start the year, party unity has wavered in recent months.

Key legislation within a Reproductive Health Act package was cut recently over objections from a Democratic state representative, and some party members have also sided with Republicans in recent weeks on financial disclosure bills, saying they didn’t go far enough.

Most Read

Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses linked to lead
Award Plaque
Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled

Latest News

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, center right, watches against East Carolina as...
Connor Stalions, the Michigan employee at the center of the NCAA sign-stealing investigation, quits
Central Michigan Football
Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan State
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) rushes against the defense of Las Vegas Raiders...
Lions lean on Jahmyr Gibbs’ legs, Jared Goff’s arm in 26-14 win over offensively challenged Raiders
Catalytic converter theft claims fell in first half of year, first time in 3 years, State Farm says