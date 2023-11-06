Michiganders can name turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer

(Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michiganders can submit names for the second turkey she will pardon since taking office.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

The winning name will be announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

There is no limit to the number of suggestions a person can make. Submit the name of the turkey by filling out the online form. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 17 at noon.

