Monday, Nov. 6, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Look ahead to five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Today, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will host a news conference recapping the early voting pilot program. Sunday was the last day of the pilot program in Grand Blanc Township. The township is one of 12 communities doing the test run for next year’s elections and the only one in mid-Michigan to take part. Ballots will not be counted until Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

2. A celebration today at a new Saginaw school. Today, Handley Elementary School will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house tours. The 60-thousand square foot facility was a part of a $100 million bond proposal in 2020. The invite-only ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. but anyone can go to the open house at 6 p.m. It’s on Passolt Street.

3. Goyette Mechanical in Flint and Oscoda Township are expanding operations. Sixty new jobs will be created and $8.8 million will be invested. Goyette Mechanical, founded in Flint in 1928, has been mid-Michigan’s leader in industrial, commercial and residential plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical contractor for 95 years. The company received a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan won this investment over a competing site in Ohio. Individuals interested in careers with Goyette should visit their website.

4. Today, trade in your old American flags for a new one. Mt. Pleasant has its 3rd Annual American Flag Exchange. You can bring any old flags to the Mt. Pleasant Insurance Agency on South Franklin Street or to the McArthur Insurance Agency in Weidman on North Woodruff Road during regular business hours. Since 2021, the group has replaced nearly 300 old worn American flags.

5. Today, if you live in Richland or Thomas Township, you can get your routine vaccines closer to home. The Saginaw County Health Department bringing a walk-in vaccine clinic to the Thomas Township Public Safety building. The clinic starts at 9 a.m. with flu, pneumonia and Covid-19. There’s also glucose and cholesterol screenings.

