Monday, Nov. 6, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday! Hope the weekend was kind to you but now we start a brand new work and school week. Look ahead to five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Today, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will host a news conference recapping the early voting pilot program. Sunday was the last day of the pilot program in Grand Blanc Township. The township is one of 12 communities doing the test run for next year’s elections and the only one in mid-Michigan to take part. Ballots will not be counted until Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

2. A celebration today at a new Saginaw school. Today, Handley Elementary School will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house tours. The 60-thousand square foot facility was a part of a $100 million bond proposal in 2020. The invite-only ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. but anyone can go to the open house at 6 p.m. It’s on Passolt Street.

3. Goyette Mechanical in Flint and Oscoda Township are expanding operations. Sixty new jobs will be created and $8.8 million will be invested. Goyette Mechanical, founded in Flint in 1928, has been mid-Michigan’s leader in industrial, commercial and residential plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical contractor for 95 years. The company received a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan won this investment over a competing site in Ohio. Individuals interested in careers with Goyette should visit their website.

4. Today, trade in your old American flags for a new one. Mt. Pleasant has its 3rd Annual American Flag Exchange. You can bring any old flags to the Mt. Pleasant Insurance Agency on South Franklin Street or to the McArthur Insurance Agency in Weidman on North Woodruff Road during regular business hours. Since 2021, the group has replaced nearly 300 old worn American flags.

5. Today, if you live in Richland or Thomas Township, you can get your routine vaccines closer to home. The Saginaw County Health Department bringing a walk-in vaccine clinic to the Thomas Township Public Safety building. The clinic starts at 9 a.m. with flu, pneumonia and Covid-19. There’s also glucose and cholesterol screenings.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for the TV5 Game of the Week
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Latest News

Priority Waste
Flint’s 7th ward meets over proposed Priority Waste contract
Flint's 7th ward meets over Priority Waste contract.
Flint's 7th ward Priority Waste meeting
Midland is electrifying its public transportation fleet.
Midland bolsters vehicle fleet with new electric vans
Dial-A-Ride in Midland introduced new electric vehicles and infrastructure.
Dial-A-Ride introduces electric vans in Midland