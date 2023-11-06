Northwood Esports representing Team USA at world championship

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood Esports is representing Team USA at the Valorant world championship in Turkey later this month.

The competition takes place in Istanbul from Nov. 19 through Nov. 24.

Northwood’s team won the 2023 Red Bull Collegiate Valorant National Championship in Chicago this past weekend.

Northwood Esports is representing Team USA at the Valorant world championship in Turkey later this month.(Northwood University)

“Now we get a chance to defend our world championship,” Coach Cody Elsen said.

Northwood’s team consists of players from Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, New Jersey, and Wisconsin.

“When we played our first semi-professional event as a collegiate team in August, I knew that we had something special this year. We were able to hang with tier-two semi-pro teams! It was indicative that we were going to dominate the college championships,” said Jacob Jacob, assistant director of Northwood Esports and lead Valorant coach. “Overall, the team played well and stuck to our game plan. The players should be proud about how they represented Northwood University.”

The team beat more than 50 of the best collegiate teams last year to win the 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in Brazil.

Anna Kalinskaya wins Dow Tennis Classic in Midland