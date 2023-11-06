Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

This year’s inductees include Jason Richardson, Tori Jankoska and Alfonso Boone
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame held their induction banquet at the Horizons Conference Center where multiple legendary Saginaw athletes joined the hall as the Class of 2023.

The ceremony kicked off with a performance from the Saginaw Nouvel Marching Band, celebrating the 2006 through 2008 girls basketball team’s induction.

On the high school side of things, Hemlock’s Regan Finkbeiner and Frankenmuth’s Dalton DeBeau received this year’s Dr. Tom Slade Athlete of the Year Awards.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class features Jason Richardson, Tori Jankoska, Ken Tolfree, Alfonso Boone, Larry Graf, Don Voorheis, Jenni Kammer and Hugh Bernreuter.

For these inductees, it’s a special feeling returning to Saginaw where it all started, and being inducteed into a hall filled with so many historic local athletes.

“It’s always great to be back home and see so many familiar faces,” said Arthur Hill alumnus and 1999 Mr. Basketball Jason Richardson. “I’m very proud to be a part of this prestigious Class of ‘23 and to go into the Saginaw County Hall of Fame with some amazing people already in it.”

