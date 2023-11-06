Sheriff: Alcohol considered factor in Gladwin Co. crash

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Alcohol is considered to be a factor in a crash that happened in Gladwin County, the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Gladwin County Central Dispatch received multiple calls about a two vehicle injury crash on M-18, north of Gladwin City.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office determined a 2007 GMC Acadia was travelling southbound on M-18 and crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Ford Escape, which was travelling northbound in M-18, the sheriff’s office said.

Gladwin County crash (Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the Escape, a 67-year-old woman from Gladwin, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and her passenger, a 10-month-old baby, was uninjured since the baby was secured in a safety seat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Acadia, a 55-year-old Gladwin man, suffered injuries which required ongoing medical care, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies recovered an open whiskey bottle from the Acadia, the sheriff’s office said, adding they had probable cause to believe the man was under the influence of alcohol. Deputies secured a blood sample from the driver after receiving a court ordered search warrant.

Alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor to the crash, the sheriff’s office said, adding it is still under investigation.

Once a toxicology report is completed, the case will be submitted to the Gladwin County Prosecutor for review and charges.

