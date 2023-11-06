Thomas Twp. police taking steps to prevent porch pirates

The holiday season is approaching, and porch pirates are becoming more common, but one police department is stepping up to protect people's packages.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The holiday season is approaching, and porch pirates are becoming more common, but one police department is stepping up to protect people’s packages.

“It feels good because anything we can do in a positive way for our community, that’s always our goal,” said Thomas Township Police Chief Eric Cowles.

Cowles was speaking about Operation Safe Delivery. Thomas Township residents can have their holiday packages sent to the Public Safety Administration building to foil would-be porch pirates.

Related: Thomas Twp. police announce Operation Safe Delivery

“Pick it up at their convenience, Monday through Friday during our business hours. We’re planning on doing some hours on Saturday. That’ll be in the future. We’ll figure if that works for us,” Cowles said.

He said his agency will accept packages from only four carriers.

“The USPS, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon,” he said.

Cowles said he thinks this new program is something Thomas Township residents should take advantage of.

“It’s absolutely zero cost to them. It’s not much for us, other than having it here. And our office people are going to man it from the fire department and the police department,” he said. “We will take the packages in, record it, they bring us their ID, they’ll sign for it, and we’ll release it to the person that’s on the package. Don’t send family members, it’s gotta the person who the package is for.”

Cowles said there are some restrictions.

“It can’t be over 50 pounds, we’re not taking ammo, weapons, chemicals, live animals,” he said.

Cowles said police in Thomas Township have never solved a theft involving porch pirates, but now he’s confident he can put a stop to that issue with the help of residents.

“No sense in going to the houses because the packages are here,” he said.

This program is only available to Thomas Township residents. It begins on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and runs through Jan. 1.

Read next:
Grow Your Own Program receives $2M in funding
Generic classroom
Anti-robocall task force issues warning letters to 8 VolP providers
On June 7, Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 27 other states in a movement against...
Experts share winter weather preparedness tips
Winter weather generic
Handley Elementary shows off new building to community
Handley Elementary

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses linked to lead
Award Plaque
Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 6
The holiday season is approaching, and porch pirates are becoming more common, but one police...
Thomas Twp. police taking steps to prevent porch pirates
Winter weather generic
Experts share winter weather preparedness tips
As winter approaches, so do the brutal storms that come with it.
Experts share winter weather preparedness tips