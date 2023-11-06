Thomas Twp. police taking steps to prevent porch pirates

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The holiday season is approaching, and porch pirates are becoming more common, but one police department is stepping up to protect people’s packages.

“It feels good because anything we can do in a positive way for our community, that’s always our goal,” said Thomas Township Police Chief Eric Cowles.

Cowles was speaking about Operation Safe Delivery. Thomas Township residents can have their holiday packages sent to the Public Safety Administration building to foil would-be porch pirates.

“Pick it up at their convenience, Monday through Friday during our business hours. We’re planning on doing some hours on Saturday. That’ll be in the future. We’ll figure if that works for us,” Cowles said.

He said his agency will accept packages from only four carriers.

“The USPS, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon,” he said.

Cowles said he thinks this new program is something Thomas Township residents should take advantage of.

“It’s absolutely zero cost to them. It’s not much for us, other than having it here. And our office people are going to man it from the fire department and the police department,” he said. “We will take the packages in, record it, they bring us their ID, they’ll sign for it, and we’ll release it to the person that’s on the package. Don’t send family members, it’s gotta the person who the package is for.”

Cowles said there are some restrictions.

“It can’t be over 50 pounds, we’re not taking ammo, weapons, chemicals, live animals,” he said.

Cowles said police in Thomas Township have never solved a theft involving porch pirates, but now he’s confident he can put a stop to that issue with the help of residents.

“No sense in going to the houses because the packages are here,” he said.

This program is only available to Thomas Township residents. It begins on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and runs through Jan. 1.

