SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The votes are in, and it’s time to announce the TV5 Game of the Week, sponsored by Priority Waste.

This week’s Game of the Week is Ithaca vs. Ubly with 2,008 votes.

Thank you to everyone who voted!

Tune in on Friday for highlights from games across the region.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.