Windy Monday with showers and a few t-storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This new workweek will start off with rain and thunderstorms incoming, along with windy conditions. This will be the most active day of this week though as we’re tracking just some general shower/rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday, then quiet weather for all other days in between. Today’s wind does technically fall short of our First Alert Weather Day criteria, but we still want to make the wind forecast one of the primary focuses of today’s outlook.

Today

Early this morning a small line of showers has already started to form. We’re expecting some of the rain from this initial line to be around in an isolated fashion for the morning but stops, but the most active and heaviest rain today is going to be after the bus stops during the late-morning. Although a few thunderstorms will be included in this line of rain, we’re still expecting storms to fall short of the severe level. The big takeaway with these storms is gusting winds in the 40 mph range, along with brief heavy downpours.

Monday will have a quick line of rain along with a few t-storms. (WNEM)

On the topic of the wind, speeds will range from 20 to 25 mph sustained this morning while gusts will consistently reach 35 to 40 mph. The wind will be southerly initially before turning southwesterly during the afternoon. By dinnertime the gusts will have slowed, by then closer to 25 to 30 mph.

The strongest wind gusts today will be from 35 to 40 mph. (WNEM)

With the wind, temperatures will remain warm for your Monday. Highs will reach up to 57 degrees and even by noon, temperatures should already be around 53 degrees. The normal high temperature on November 6th is 51 degrees.

Monday reaches the upper 50s. (WNEM)

There won’t be a lot of moisture available to today’s rain, and with how swift the rain moves through, totals won’t exactly be impressive. There’s certainly no concern of excessive rainfall with today’s rain as totals mostly only range from 0.1″ to 0.25″. Any locally higher totals should land in the 0.3″ to 0.4″ range.

Monday will see mostly 0.1" to 0.25". (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will hold on overnight but conditions remain rain-free. Lows will fall to 41 degrees by morning and the breezy conditions continue but gusts stay between 25 to 30 mph. The wind will start to turn to the northwest as the new airmass behind Monday’s cold front moves in.

Monday night falls into the lower 40s, though up north it could be just above freezing. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Overall it’ll be a very quiet day Tuesday with just mostly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will become more manageable too at only 5 to 15 mph from the northwest. Highs will be around 10 degrees colder though putting Mid-Michigan closer to 47 degrees at the peak in the afternoon. Tuesday night will fall to 36 degrees so wind chills right around freezing are expected by the Wednesday morning bus stops. In addition, Wednesday will see the next chance of showers return, though just more of a general chance. For a look into the middle of the week, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Tuesday will have highs in the upper 40s. (WNEM)

