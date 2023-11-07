Bay City Commission confirms removal of special events coordinator

At the Bay City Commission meeting, members of the commission confirmed that Mike Bacigalupo is no longer the special events coordinator for the city.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – At the Bay City Commission meeting on Monday evening, members of the commission confirmed that Mike Bacigalupo is no longer the special events coordinator for the city.

Bacigalupo’s removal from his position happened last week. He was also removed as the chief operations officer of downtown Bay City’s State Theater and removed from the Downtown Development Authority.

Members of the Bay City Commission did not say why he was removed from these positions.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Read next:
Experts share winter weather preparedness tips
Winter weather generic
Thomas Twp. police taking steps to prevent porch pirates
Thomas Township Police
Bay City participating in Operation Green Light
Operation Green Light for Veterans
Handley Elementary shows off new building to community
Handley Elementary

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Gladwin County crash
Sheriff: Alcohol considered factor in Gladwin Co. crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses linked to lead

Latest News

Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues
Bay City Board of Commissioners
Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues
Mike Bacigalupo
Bay City Commission confirms removal of special events coordinator
The new unique building allows for multiple ways for students to engage in learning from...
Parents, family walk through new Handley Elementary building