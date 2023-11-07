Bay City Commission confirms removal of special events coordinator

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – At the Bay City Commission meeting on Monday evening, members of the commission confirmed that Mike Bacigalupo is no longer the special events coordinator for the city.

Bacigalupo’s removal from his position happened last week. He was also removed as the chief operations officer of downtown Bay City’s State Theater and removed from the Downtown Development Authority.

Members of the Bay City Commission did not say why he was removed from these positions.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.