Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Bay City Board of Commissioners voted to censure one of their more vocal colleagues at Monday night’s meeting.

Commissioner Andrea Burney is accused of saying things out loud during meetings when they aren’t true, and at Monday’s meeting, a majority decided they’d had enough.

However, Burney remains defiant.

“This is a building problem that we’ve had for a long time. Since the first day,” said Bay City Commission President Jesse Dockett.

In a vote of 7 to 2, the Bay City Board of Commissioners voted to censure Burney.

Dockett said since Burney has been a part of the governing body, she has hurled false accusations against everyone, from city staff to the manager to members of the commission.

“We want her to be successful. We want her to take this as a moment of reflection,” Dockett said.

However, Burney said she doesn’t like that the Board of Commissioners “stifles people.”

“I’m not going to be stifled when I’m fighting for the people. They hold back things from the people. I’m gonna put it out there,” Burney said.

Burney has been a member of the commission since January of this year.

Dockett said the allegations that she has made since taking her seat on the board have become increasingly serious, so the commission had to take action and censure her.

“They have been theft of money, they’ve been drugs, they’ve been stealing, they’ve been fraud and lying and all kinds of things. And it’s just not true and it’s just a pile of things that’s added up over time,” Dockett said.

Commissioners are hoping the censure sends a clear message.

“It’s okay to disagree on policy items and it’s okay to disagree on the direction that we want the city to move in, but it’s not okay to insult people,” Dockett said.

Burney said she wants to be a part of the commission but doesn’t feel like she is.

“We cannot be as one if they’re pushing to this one corner and I’m pushed over to the other corner,” she said.

The commission will repeatedly censure Burney if she continues to be disruptive during meetings. An effort has also been started to recall Burney.

