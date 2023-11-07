Bay City participating in Operation Green Light

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City announced its City Hall will be illuminated green from Nov. 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, and the city is encouraging residents to participate.

Bay City said the initiative is led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), and it is meant to raise awareness around the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available to them.

Bay City said in 2022, over 300 counties nationwide participated in Operation Green Light.

The city said in addition to local governments lighting government buildings, bridges, and landmarks, residents and local businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one lightbulb to a green bulb.

“By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” the city said.

Bay City said people across the country are sharing their participation on social media with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

