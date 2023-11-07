Brewery expands tap room, seating area

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bangor Township brewery is “brewing up” a bigger space to sip on some suds.

Tri-City Brewing Company has expanded its tap room and seating area.

The tap room is complete with 54-feet of glass garage doors that can be opened when the weather is nice, allowing more room for events.

The tap room is complete with 54-feet of glass garage doors. (WNEM)

The brewery celebrated the project’s completion with a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The expansion is the first step in the brewery’s plans to build a classic beer garden.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.