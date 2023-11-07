Brewery expands tap room, seating area

A Bangor Township brewery is “brewing up” a bigger space to sip on some suds.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Bangor Township brewery is “brewing up” a bigger space to sip on some suds.

Tri-City Brewing Company has expanded its tap room and seating area.

The tap room is complete with 54-feet of glass garage doors that can be opened when the weather is nice, allowing more room for events.

The tap room is complete with 54-feet of glass garage doors.
The tap room is complete with 54-feet of glass garage doors.(WNEM)

The brewery celebrated the project’s completion with a grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The expansion is the first step in the brewery’s plans to build a classic beer garden.

Read next:
Convicted on social media: Cases dismissed after victims don’t come forward
Deep within the impenetrable walls of the county jail, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson...
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Meijer logo
Woman from Warren sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexual exploitation of children
Generic gavel picture
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner
Mugshot of Julie Boxley

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gladwin County crash
Sheriff: Alcohol considered factor in Gladwin Co. crash
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced

Latest News

Northwood and SVSU
Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans
Two local universities are going head-to-head to help veterans.
Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans
A Bangor Township brewery is “brewing up” a bigger space to sip on some suds.
Brewery expands tap room, seating area
Deep within the impenetrable walls of the county jail, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson...
Convicted on social media: Cases dismissed after victims don’t come forward