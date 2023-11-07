Convicted on social media: Cases dismissed after victims don’t come forward

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Deep within the impenetrable walls of the county jail, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson prepared to unlock a powerful weapon - social media.

“I average about two and a half million people per month that I’m able to touch the hearts of,” Swanson said. “And sometimes, it’s a teaching moment. Sometimes, it’s a wake-up moment.”

Swanson is a master at harnessing the power of social media. He uses his boisterous personality, tough talk, and serious subject matters to directly reach his office’s more than 119,000 Facebook followers.

“That power of the platform, many times, gets others to talk,” Swanson said. “It’s a platform where people feel safe coming forward.”

Swanson’s forward-thinking using this high-tech tool often strengthens his lengthy investigations and opens up older cases that may have gone cold.

He used this method in the case against Michael Barajas, who was charged after Swanson said his team rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim who had been taken to Hurley Medical Center for an emergency.

Despite his confidence in his team’s investigation, the charges against 37-year-old Barajas were eventually dropped when the victim failed to appear in court for the preliminary examination.

But then, a Hail Mary appeared from Swanson’s presence on social media.

He said someone recognized Barajas from all the videos and came forward for the first time after nearly 20 years. She told Swanson Barajas sexually assaulted her more than 100 times for five years when she was a child.

Barajas is now charged with nine counts, including criminal sexual conduct and witness intimidation, and the case is moving forward in circuit court.

“If they see an individual charged and held accountable, usually that’s the one last thing that gives them the courage to come forward because, many times, they believe that nobody would take them seriously,” Swanson said.

It remains to be seen what happens with his investigation into Eugene Pratt.

A man came forward claiming he was sexually assaulted by Pratt in 2013. At the time, Pratt was the principal for Beecher Adult and Alternative Education. A long-time educator of more than 20 years, Pratt started working in 1986 and moved to several school districts including Beecher, Hamady, Grand Blanc, and Kearsley.

Pratt was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, the most severe charge possible for a sex crime.

Just like the original case against Barajas, Swanson was confident in his team’s investigation. But as time went on and the case proved it wasn’t as solid as Swanson believed, the sole victim to go on the record didn’t show up to court, ghosting Swanson and his team, and ultimately closing the door on the case against Pratt. A judge dropped the charge against the 57-year-old educator.

“Maybe their circumstances have changed to the point where maybe at this point they don’t want to come forward, but maybe in a couple of months they do,” Swanson said.

“We cannot jail people just on an assumption or an allegation,” defense attorney Nicholas Robinson said. “Our criminal justice system is something that we’ve been using for hundreds of years now. It seems to be the very best in the world. And the idea is that all evidence needs to be tested. If we’re going to take away somebody’s freedom, every single statement needs to be tested for good or for bad. That does include the victim’s testimony as well.”

Robinson said the majority of cases never go to trial.

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, one of the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organizations, only 28 out of every 1,000 sexual assault cases will lead to a felony conviction.

“Anybody from law enforcement that is making any statements prior to a case coming to completion, they have to be very, very careful about what they say because that could always come back to backfire on them,” Robinson said.

“I don’t like when a case falls apart because of a victim not showing up,” Swanson said. “Technically, it’s not a backfire because I had no control over it, but it doesn’t give me closure. I like to see things from start to finish.”

In the case of Eugene Pratt, Eric Ryckman believes his younger brother Tony could’ve helped with the investigation had Tony not died by suicide in 1999 while he was in college.

“Tony was in everything,” Eric said. “Baseball, golf, basketball, you know, great at everything he did. You know? He’s a good student. Very good student.”

Eric said Eugene Pratt was Tony’s teacher and that he started writing Tony letters when Tony was in sixth grade. Eric said the letters continued all the way into college.

The family never knew about the letters until years later when they discovered Pratt had put them into scrapbooks for Tony.

The letters from Pratt would thank Tony for going to get ice cream with him and repeatedly remind Tony that he cared about him.

“You know, you’re a great student,” Eric said, describing what the letters entailed. “You’re a great athlete. You’re great. You’re favorite student of the week, you know, thanks for going to Dairy Queen with me.”

Eric said they’ll never know the meaning behind the letters because Tony took his own life when he was 19-years-old on what was expected to be a day full of love.

“My family has been crushed for 24 years,” Eric said. “That’s all they think about. I mean, it’s kinda, it’s kinda, I mean, this happened on my wedding day at that, right?”

Even though cases may not end the way he hoped, Swanson said it won’t deter him from helping those who deserve justice.

“I’m never going to stop if there’s a victim that needs to be heard,” Swanson said. “I’ll wait for them.”

TV5 made several attempts to reach Pratt. His former attorney said he would relay our message that we are interested in talking with him. We also reached out to attorneys for Michael Barajas.

