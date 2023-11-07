Gov. Whitmer joins advocates to sign Crime Victim’s Rights bills in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Detroit on Monday, joined by survivors, law enforcement, and local leaders, as she signed the Crime Victim’s Rights bills.

The bills boosted access to support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, including adding privacy protections and allowing virtual delivery of oral impact statements.

