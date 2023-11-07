James Madison upsets #4 ranked Michigan State 79-76

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The “Izzone” fell silent as Michigan State opened up the 2023-2024 season at the Breslin Center with an upset loss to James Madison.

The Dukes got up early against MSU, at one point holding a 13 point lead over the Spartans.

Michigan State was nonexistent from 3-point range, with the team shooting 1-20 from deep. The only 3-pointer from MSU came from the sophomore Trey Holloman in the first half.

Tyson Walker was a force for MSU tonight, finishing with 35 points. However, none of the other MSU starters scored more than 9.

MSU was up 68-64 with 1:26 to go in the game, but allowed crucial free throws from Noah Freidel and a tying jumper from T.J. Bickerstaff with 30 seconds to go. He finished with 21 points.

In overtime, the dagger came as Raekwon Horton hit his only shot of the night, a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go, and MSU falls to James Madison 79-76.

The Spartans will host Southern Indiana this Thursday.

