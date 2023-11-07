Lawsuit filed against Flint Mayor, council over gun-free zone

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three Flint residents and three gun groups have filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and city council over City Hall’s gun-free zone.

The plaintiffs are seeking a permanent, preliminary injunction and declaratory relief to stop the city’s “unlawful practice of purposeful and targeted exclusion from open meetings of those who seek to ensure their own personal safety.”

The lawsuit, filed Friday, Nov, 3, said the ban on weapons infringes on citizen’s rights who lawfully carry firearms for personal protection but noted councilmembers can carry personal protection.

The lawsuit also alleged a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act (OMA), by excluding gun owners from Flint City Council meetings.

In the lawsuit, Flint residents said they were denied entry to one or more meetings for having self-defense pepper spray and legal firearms or were forced to go through a metal detector.

“Defendants are intentionally violating the minimum expectations enshrined in the OMA by purposely limiting or outright excluding participation in the City’s democratic process by illegally access to open meetings,” the lawsuit said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, fighting erupted between members of the Flint City Council and Mayor Sheldon Neeley, over the installation of metal detectors.

On Oct. 23, the city of Flint joined the ranks of public schools, hospitals, and airports by becoming a gun-free zone.

Michigan Open Carry Inc., Michigan Gun Owners, and Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners are also named as plaintiffs in the case.

We have reached out to the defendants and plaintiffs named in the lawsuit.

Read next:
Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues
Bay City Board of Commissioners
Bay City Commission confirms removal of special events coordinator
Downtown Bay City logo.
Handley Elementary shows off new building to community
Handley Elementary
Bay City participating in Operation Green Light
Operation Green Light for Veterans

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gladwin County crash
Sheriff: Alcohol considered factor in Gladwin Co. crash
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses linked to lead

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, Nov. 7
5 things you need you need to know nov 7 tuesday
5 things you need you need to know nov 7 tuesday
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023: 5 things you need to know
A local woman is on a mission to help others find peace and happiness when facing illness.
United Together Lupus Foundation has successful food drive