Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Meijer is offering its customers a deal on turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday at roughly the same cost as what it offered its customers in the 1930s.

Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys from only 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25.

This is a cost roughly the same the retailer sold turkeys for in the 30s, according to Josh Potts, the poultry buyer for Meijer.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” Potts said. “We’re working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday staple with their family and friends.”

Meijer is offering the following selection of fresh and frozen turkeys:

Meijer brand frozen turkey at 59 cents per pound (49 cents per pound with the new mPerks coupon)

Honeysuckle White brand frozen turkey at $1.09 per pound

Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound

Butterball brand frozen turkey at $1.29 per pound

Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound

True Goodness by Meijer brand frozen antibiotic free turkey at $2.19 per pound

Beginning the week of Nov. 12, Meijer will be receiving daily deliveries of fresh turkeys. This holiday season, the retailer expects to sell one million turkeys - an equivalent of 520 truckloads.

All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer.

The retailer will also be offering a variety of hams, rib roast, and New York strip roasts to keep up with the ongoing trend of serving a secondary protein dish on Thanksgiving. Potts said he expects customers to purchase more bone-in turkey breasts to serve alongside nontraditional proteins.

Meijer is also offering tofu turkey options for those who prefer plant-based protein.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.