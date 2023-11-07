Michael Jordan superfan wants to meet basketball star for her birthday

By Anna Kathman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STANISH, Mich. (WNEM) - Some children dream of meeting their favorite superhero or Disney Princess, but a 5-year-old girl in Standish wants to meet her idol, Michael Jordan.

One of Nova Walker’s favorite things to do is to dance to Space Jam. She first saw the film when she was 4. After that, her mother Karissa said she fell in love with anything MJ, wearing Jordan clothes and carrying a basketball.

Inspired by her hero, Nova now plays basketball with her siblings. She has also taken lessons from Jordan’s life, adding even if you don’t feel good you can still play basketball.

“One time Michael Jordan was sick when he ate pizza. He woke up at 2:30 and was still puking. He said I have to play so he still played,” Nova said. “He’s very good at dunking and he never gives up.”

Her biggest wish is to meet Jordan for her 6th birthday.

“It would be the best day of my life,” Nova said. “I would ask if he could teach me some moves.”

