Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local universities are going head-to-head to help veterans.

Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) are competing to see who can collect the most hygiene items for the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition.

Students and alumni are trying to fill a trailer with things like dryer sheets, body wash, Chapstick, and deodorant.

“I hope Saginaw Valley’s ready. So they have more students, but I feel like we’re really driven on community service and we love to support our veterans like they do, so we’re hoping it’ll be a tight competition,” said Dr. Christie McDonald, the director of financial aid at Northwood.

Donations will be accepted through the end of November and given out next month.

Drop-off locations at Northwood include the Church Family Administration Building, the Athletic Office, Devos Graduate School, and the Student Union.

At SVSU, you can take donations to the Military Student Affairs Office, which is room 125 in Curtiss Hall.

For more information, including a list of items needed, go to the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.