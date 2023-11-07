Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans

Two local universities are going head-to-head to help veterans.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local universities are going head-to-head to help veterans.

Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) are competing to see who can collect the most hygiene items for the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition.

Students and alumni are trying to fill a trailer with things like dryer sheets, body wash, Chapstick, and deodorant.

“I hope Saginaw Valley’s ready. So they have more students, but I feel like we’re really driven on community service and we love to support our veterans like they do, so we’re hoping it’ll be a tight competition,” said Dr. Christie McDonald, the director of financial aid at Northwood.

Donations will be accepted through the end of November and given out next month.

Drop-off locations at Northwood include the Church Family Administration Building, the Athletic Office,  Devos Graduate School, and the Student Union.

At SVSU, you can take donations to the Military Student Affairs Office, which is room 125 in Curtiss Hall.

For more information, including a list of items needed, go to the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition website.

Read next:
Michael Jordan superfan wants to meet basketball star for her birthday
Nova Walker, a Standish 5-year-old, is Michael Jordan's biggest fan.
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Meijer logo
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Convicted on social media: Cases dismissed after victims don’t come forward
Deep within the impenetrable walls of the county jail, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gladwin County crash
Sheriff: Alcohol considered factor in Gladwin Co. crash
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 7
Two local universities are going head-to-head to help veterans.
Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans
Tri-City Brewing Company
Brewery expands tap room, seating area
A Bangor Township brewery is “brewing up” a bigger space to sip on some suds.
Brewery expands tap room, seating area