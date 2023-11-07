Pinconning Twp. clears up Northern Bay Ambulance misinformation

PINCONNING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Pinconning Township Board said it is clearing up misinformation regarding Northern Bay Ambulance (NBA).

The board said it offered emergency financial management of the ambulance service, which is owned by the city of Pinconning, Mt. Forest Township, Garfield Township, and Pinconning Township. The service is funded by a special assessment paid by property tax collection and medical billing.

In a Sept. 25 special meeting, the board approved an agreement with NBA’s board. It also carried a motion on a special assessment increase to $120 for 2023 winter taxes.

This is after the board said it talked at length of the issues at NBA, boiling down to poor management and a financial crisis with no relief in sight.

Extra funding will not get the service back on track, the board said.

In a presentation, in the last 10 years, the non-profit service had a negative balance for most of the years, according to Trustee Machele Faith.

The board requested financial documents to better understand the service but said the documents provided did not provide an accurate accounting of where funds went.

Outside companies have offered to take over the operations of the ambulance service with the current board in an advisory capacity, the board said in a Facebook post.

“As board members, we are often put in a position to make difficult decisions and maybe not popular decisions. We are also provided additional detailed information. These decisions aren’t personal. The decisions we make are in the best interest of our communities,” the post read.

The board offered to help with financial management and not the entire ambulance operations but misinformation provided to staff and the inability to get a clear understanding of the situation had some staff choosing to leave their jobs, the board said. The other townships and cities that own this service voted to allow Pinconning Township to try to save the service.

Northern Bay Ambulance is currently hiring paramedics and basic emergency medical technicians, according to the board.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.