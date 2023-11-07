Temperatures slowly fall Tuesday, showers return Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Now that a cold front has passed through Mid-Michigan, changes are abound in our weather today as we’ll be about ten degrees cooler than Monday afternoon. It’s also the temperature trend that will be interesting today because there’s more of a northerly component to the wind. Dry weather will hold through today though before scattered rain showers return on Wednesday. If your yard dried up quick enough after Monday’s rain, take advantage of today to clean up leaves before that next round of incoming rain!

Today

Heading out to the bus stops this morning temperatures are seeing at least a 10 degree difference north to south. Numbers have already fallen to around 38 degrees up north while Flint is still hovering around 50 degrees. Up north, your temperatures will plateau today if not only recover by a degree or two this afternoon, while Flint’s temperatures will steadily fall through the course of the day. Wind speeds will also range from 5 to 15 mph over the course of the day, though speeds will mostly stay at the lower end of that range during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts up to 20 mph will only be observed this morning.

Temperatures take more of an unusual trend today! (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies are also expected today with only a slight clearing up north in the late-afternoon hours. Locations like Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer will hold onto clouds for the entire day though.

Tonight

Any clearing that is observed will have clouds return in full force quite quickly into the overnight timeframe. This will be ahead of the next low bringing rain to Mid-Michigan. The night should stay mostly dry as only a small chance of drizzle exists before sunrise due to a small wave ahead of the low and primary rainfall for Wednesday. Despite the clouds returning, temperatures should turn even colder overnight, falling to around 34 degrees. Our northern counties will be able to fall below freezing into the upper 20s. Wind speeds will only be 5 to 10 mph initially from the north, turning easterly by morning.

Tuesday night will have lows closer to freezing, even below-freezing up north. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

Any rain observed earlier in the morning actually could have some snowflakes mixed in up north, but if that is observed there will be a transition back to rainfall as temperatures rise slowly with the low moving in.

Some of the initial showers could have snow mixed in up north. (WNEM)

Rain will be able to stay more scattered and intermittent through the entirety of the day. There will certainly be breaks in the rainfall for any given location, but the potential for rain doesn’t end until early Thursday. The later morning hours on Thursday will already hold dry weather, then clouds could even break up a little bit heading into Thursday afternoon leading to more of a decreasing cloud trend.

Wednesday will have some scattered rain showers moving through. (WNEM)

As for rain totals, there is still some variability here all depending on where the most consistent rainfall lies, but the overall trend as of right now is for totals to increase as you head north. The range should be from 0.25″ up to around 0.5″. Overall, there’s still no risk for excessive rainfall but you’ll want to make sure any street gutters and storm drains are clear of leaves!

When rain wraps up Thursday morning totals should be slightly higher north. (WNEM)

Temperatures are going to stay cool on Wednesday with an easterly wind persisting at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. This wind won’t exactly be bringing a new airmass in, it’ll more-so be reinforcing the cooler air that’s already here. Highs will check in at 40 degrees, wind chills stay in the 30s all day.

Wednesday will be even colder with a high of 40 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday will have temperatures just briefly spiking, closer to 50 degrees! An overall easterly wind flow can still be expected on Thursday too. After that though, temperatures will make a consistent return to the 40s for the rest of the week. Head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a look at the rest of what’s ahead!

Thursday will briefly be warmer again. (WNEM)

