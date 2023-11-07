Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It is Election Day! Today is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and here are five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Bay City’s Mike Bacigalupo is no longer the Special Events Coordinator for the city, according to the Bay City Commission. The removal happening last week but at a Monday, Nov. 6 meeting, the commission didn’t give reasons why. He was also removed as the Chief Operation Officer of the downtown State Theatre and from the Downtown Development Authority. We reached out to him for comment.

2. Saginaw Promise is welcoming Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian as a keynote speaker today for its annual Power of a Promise Luncheon. The doctor provides medicial guidance for the state. She’ll talk about her role, national trends, S.T.E.M. education and more. The fundraiser is at 11 a.m. at the Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw Township. Saginaw Promise helps support scholarships for students.

3. A new program kicks off today to help you protect your online purchases from porch pirates this holiday season. Thomas Township Public Safety is offering people in the township the ability to send their packages to their building with “Operation Safe Delivery.” The program runs until January 1st. Packages must come from U.S.P.S., UPS, Fed-Ex and Amazon, they shouldn’t be over 50 pounds or have ammo, weapons, chemicals or live animals.

4. The East Side Soup Kitchen of Saginaw needs your help to “Fill the Van.” The van will be parked outside the Second Street Sports Pub in Freeland today. Organizers are looking for non-perishable items. The business is on Meyers near Main Street. The van will be there from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5. It’s Election Day, in mid-Michigan voters head to the polls to decide on local issues. Burton city mayor Duane Haskins is up for re-election, running against councilmember Tina Conley. There is a Gladwin County Public Safety millage, solar ordinance in Montrose Township, an operating millage for Swartz Creek Schools a bond proposal for Fenton Schools and more. Polls are open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Check what’s on your ballot here.

