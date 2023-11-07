West Michigan nurse imposter pleads guilty to identity theft and making false medical records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - An Allegan County woman has pleaded guilty after using the identity of another person to obtain employment as a licensed registered nurse.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Tuesday that 49-year-old Leticia Gallarzo pleaded guilty to using the identity of a nurse to obtain employment as a licensed registered nurse and making false statements relating to health care matters.

Gallarzo pleaded guilty to making a false statement in a medical record affecting a health care benefit program and aggravated identity theft. She could get up to five years in prison for health care fraud. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory two years in prison.

“The allegations that Ms. Gallarzo faked being a licensed nurse and created false medical records are extremely alarming,” said U.S. Attorney Totten. “By allegedly posing as a certified medical professional, she risked patient care and put unsuspecting individuals in harm’s way. My office takes this threat to public safety very seriously and appreciates the work of our law enforcement partners in this investigation.”

Court documents said Gallarzo had completed a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Davenport University when applying for a job at a local nursing facility. She used the identification of someone that she knew to be an actual licensed registered nurse in the state of Michigan.

After getting hired as a nurse, Gallarzo evaluated and assessed elderly nursing home patients and falsely signed electronic medical records as a licensed registered nurse.

“These false statements were related to Medicare, a health care benefit program, because the nursing home relied on Gallarzo’s status as a licensed registered nurse to meet certain Medicare regulations for participation in and billing of Medicare,” said The US Department of Justice.

