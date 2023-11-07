Wet weather returns tomorrow, some flakes possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although our high temperatures are officially recorded as 50s in many areas today, those warm temperatures were mostly achieved at midnight.

Temperatures fell through the morning and we’ve only rebounded slightly this afternoon to the lower and middle 40s. Some areas have been fortunate and have managed some sunshine this afternoon, with that happening mostly in areas away from the influence of Lake Huron, avoiding the lake-effect cloud cover.

While the dry weather has been nice today, especially those still working outside, don’t get used to it as another round of wet weather is on the way for Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

We should stay dry through this evening, and most of the overnight. Skies will fill back in with cloud cover first, before precipitation becomes possible closer to daybreak Wednesday. If you have evening plans or travel tonight, you shouldn’t have much to worry about.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this evening, before dropping into the 20s and 30s for overnight lows. Winds will be east northeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Showers are expected to return by mid morning on Wednesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With cold temperatures to start the day Wednesday, and due to the dry air still in place possibly cooling temperatures off as rain initially evaporates into dry air (evaporation cools the air), snow isn’t impossible on Wednesday. Mixed precipitation like sleet is also possible briefly.

Rain and snow will be more widespread by 10 AM Wednesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With warm ground temperatures, we currently do not expect significant accumulation. However, if snow comes down heavy enough, similar to Halloween, we may briefly see some accumulation on grassy areas.

By lunchtime on Wednesday, most of the precipitation should be rain. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Eventually, we expect temperatures to warm up sufficiently to support a cold rain, and that should take over for most, if not all areas as the day goes on. Highs will be around the middle 30s to middle 40s on Wednesday, with a southeast wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the 30s to around 40. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

We expect the main starting time for precipitation to be around 7-8 AM in areas near US-127 (Alma, Mount Pleasant, Clare, etc.), filling in pretty quickly to the east as the morning goes along.

It won’t be a constant, every second rain, but rain will remain possible through the evening and early overnight hours before ending as we head into the morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures behind the system will drop into the 30s.

Rainfall totals are generally expected to fall between 0.25 to 0.50″.

