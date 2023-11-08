11-7 Regional Semifinal Volleyball Highlights

By Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve reached the regional semifinal round for high school volleyball in the state of Michigan. Several of our local teams were competing tonight. Here’s highlights from four matches.

Frankenmuth defeated Garber, three sets to one.

Lake Fenton defeated Mt. Morris, three sets to none.

Rockford defeated Heritage, three sets to none.

Valley Lutheran defeated Byron, three sets to one.

