AG: Gen Z may be more likely to fall for online scams

By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Scammers are everywhere these days with technology evolving by the day, and they target anyone they think they can get personal information out of.

However, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel believes one generation is three times more likely to fall for an online scam than others - Gen Z.

According to data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, those under 20 lost an estimated $8.2 million in 2017 and $210 million in 2022, a more than 2,000 percent increase.

A 2022 report from the National Cybersecurity Alliance shows that despite growing up in the internet age and having a familiarity with their devices, Gen Z tends to be more frequent victims of identity theft, account hacking, and romance scams than their grandparents.

Gen Z tends to spend plenty of their time online shopping or on social media, both of which are spaces where plenty of scammers are waiting to take advantage.

Gen Z-ers, young and in the early stages of their professional life, are often targeted with bogus job offers promising to accelerate their careers. These offers will often require a payment for training or supplies. However, no legitimate employer will require payment for a position.

Young adults are also likely to leave apps always available and always “on” without having to log in between uses. Two-factor authentication is rarely used among this age group, and it is not unusual for members of Gen Z to reuse passwords on multiple platforms, the AG’s office said. These present more vulnerabilities, and enabling two-factor authentication could better protect young consumers.

“Many members of Generation Z are handling their finances for the first time and may be susceptible to bad actors looking to scam them,” Nessel said. “Protecting your information and your devices is an important step in staying safe online. If you have been scammed, the Consumer Protection Team in my office can help.”

The Attorney General recommends using the following tips to avoid online scams:

  • Enable two-step authentication.
  • Turn off location-based services on your cellphone.
  • Deactivate cookie tracking.
  • Delete accounts you are not using.
  • Change your passwords often and use unique passwords not based on known words or phrases.
  • Watch out for the unexpected. Out-of-the-blue communications should be looked upon with suspicion.

Following the above safety tips and applying common sense privacy practices will help online users of all generations stay safe and keep their information secure.

