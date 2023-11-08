Bell’s Brewery, five Great Lakes-based breweries collab for charity

By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNEM) - Bell’s Brewery is set to host its 32nd annual Eccentric Day on Dec. 1 in Kalamazoo.

The beer maker is also partnering with five Great Lakes-based breweries for the event, to give back to charity.

The community centered event celebrates the craft beer industry and has five beer collaborations with 3 Floyds Brewing, Upper Hand Brewery, Brewery Vivant, One Well Brewing and Wax Wings Brewing Co.

Bell’s will be donating $15,000 towards community-based non-profit organizations, including guest breweries’ choice.

The Eccentric Day is at the brewery’s Eccentric Cafe at 355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo. The day will also include entertainment from the Andrew Rathbun Jazz Band, Run 4 Cover and Kalamazoo DJ.

