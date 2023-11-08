Birch Run Premium Outlets prepares for its busiest week of the year

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Get ready for the holidays at Birch Run Premium Outlets with the best way they know how, shopping!

The festivities begin on Thursday with Birch Run’s fifth annual tree lighting ceremony. The tree is located off S. Beyer Road, across from Kate Spade. Families can enjoy Christmas music, courtesy of the Birch Run High School band, hot chocolate, food, and pictures with Santa. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

“We have a lot of our local community that have been doing this for the past five years, they come and just enjoy their community and kickoff the holiday--the big weekend and celebrate before the big shopping starts,” said Angela Burse, director of marketing.

Friday begins the 27th annual Deal Hunter’s Weekend. This year’s sponsor store is Columbia. The first 50 people in line Friday morning will receive free goodie bags filled with merch, coupons, and gift cards. You can also stop by the information station in section B to enter hourly giveaways and pick up an official bargain hunting guide. Night one wraps up with a reception party in the space between Nautica and Sperry, complete with wine, music and prizes to win. The welcome party runs from 5-8 p.m. The first 50 shoppers outside the information station Saturday morning will also receive goodie bags.

“It’s really our Superbowl,” Burse said.” Our operations team is amazing. They’ve been working diligently to get all the holiday decorations, so, props to them, just pulling everybody together, all the retailers and things like that, just prepping them to be able to handle the amount of people we have here over the weekend.”

Deal hunters giveaways run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the information station. You can shop limited deals at more than 100 stores Friday through Sunday. For a store map of Birch Run Premium Outlets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.