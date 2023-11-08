Burton residents voting amid federal lawsuits against city, police department

The mayoral race in Burton comes in the midst of two federal lawsuits filed against the city and the police department.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
For some Burton residents, the controversy leading up to Election Day mattered on whether they would re-elect Duane Haskins or elect Tina Conley as mayor.

“Me and my girlfriend were reading up on some different news articles last night and it was kind of comical. We were like, ‘Okay, so who isn’t being investigated?’ Like, you know, like who doesn’t have some open controversy at this point?” said Burton resident Chad Martin.

However, it has not affected the choice for some others.

“I think we have a great mayor,” said Burton resident Amy Clous. “He does a lot for the city. He has a heart of gold and honestly, it has no bearing on how I voted.”

“I feel like the mayor not cooperating with an investigation is kind of a bad look,” Martin said. “Like, I feel like there should be openness. Like, Burton’s not that big that there should be some labyrinthian city hall controversy. It should all be solved pretty quickly.”

These are issues looming over this election and the fate of the investigation into the Burton Police Department.

“Everything is under legal investigation. He can’t speak about it. So honestly what he is doing he’s, he’s done all he can so just leave it in God’s hands,” Clous said.

The results of the Burton elections will be posted here.

