Coast Guard asking for public comments regarding Lafayette Bridge proposal

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Plans are advancing to replace the aging Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City.

The Coast Guard is asking for public comments from mariners and waterway users on the proposal by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to demolish Lafayette Street Bridge in its entirety and build a new one from the ground up.

The projected cost is $112 million, and work is scheduled to begin next April with a completion date of December 2026.

The start date is dependent on the letting of bids.

The deadline to submit comments is Dec. 8.

The Coast Guard said the comments should include enough details to establish a clear reason for support or opposition to the project.

Comments can be submitted in writing and mailed to the United States Coast Guard at 1240 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44199 or they can be emailed to michael.o.walker2@uscg.mil.

Click here to view the full proposal.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.