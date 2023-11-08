Coast Guard asking for public comments regarding Lafayette Bridge proposal

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By WNEM Digital and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Plans are advancing to replace the aging Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City.

The Coast Guard is asking for public comments from mariners and waterway users on the proposal by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to demolish Lafayette Street Bridge in its entirety and build a new one from the ground up.

The projected cost is $112 million, and work is scheduled to begin next April with a completion date of December 2026.

The start date is dependent on the letting of bids.

The deadline to submit comments is Dec. 8.

The Coast Guard said the comments should include enough details to establish a clear reason for support or opposition to the project.

Comments can be submitted in writing and mailed to the United States Coast Guard at 1240 E. 9th St., Cleveland, OH 44199 or they can be emailed to michael.o.walker2@uscg.mil.

Click here to view the full proposal.

Read next:
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Convicted on social media: Cases dismissed after victims don’t come forward
Deep within the impenetrable walls of the county jail, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson...
Brewery expands tap room, seating area
Tri-City Brewing Company
Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans
Northwood and SVSU

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gladwin County crash
Sheriff: Alcohol considered factor in Gladwin Co. crash
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 7
Northwood and SVSU
Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans
Two local universities are going head-to-head to help veterans.
Northwood, SVSU competing to help veterans
Tri-City Brewing Company
Brewery expands tap room, seating area
A Bangor Township brewery is “brewing up” a bigger space to sip on some suds.
Brewery expands tap room, seating area