Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in shortage since October 2022, according to the FDA.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Bay City Board of Commissioners
Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner
Northern Bay Ambulance
Pinconning Twp. clears up Northern Bay Ambulance misinformation

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Plans are advancing to replace the aging Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City.
Coast Guard asking for public comments regarding Lafayette Bridge proposal
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas
Birch Run tree lighting
Birch Run Premium Outlets prepares for its busiest week of the year
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business