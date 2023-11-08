Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city without power

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power near the Saginaw Township and city border.

According to Consumers, the outages were first reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m. (Consumers Energy)

The cause of the outage is not determined, according to Consumers’ website. Power is expected to be restored on Wednesday between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

“We are still working to determine the cause of the outage, but have crews patrolling the lines and at the substation prepared to address the issue as quickly as possible,” said Tracy Wimmer, a Consumers spokesperson.

Stay with TV5 for updates on this power outage.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.