DNR: Report black bear dens to support bear management program

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report black bear dens in an effort to support its bear management programs.

“Finding winter den locations is an important component to managing black bear populations, and we need hunter, trapper and landowner assistance to add new den sites to the program in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula,” said Mark Boersen, wildlife biologist at the DNR Roscommon Customer Service Center. “Currently, we are monitoring six bears from the ground and aircraft using radio tracking equipment.”

The DNR said bears typically enter dens in November and December, depending on their location in the state. They select dens in areas that provide shelter from the elements, such as areas with dense vegetation, rock crevices, fallen trees, or excavated holes.

Bear dens can look like brush piles covered in snow, or excavated holes in the ground, and will have an icy opening to vent fresh air, according to the DNR.

If you are in the area of a potential den site, the DNR said to stay quiet and listen for any sounds coming from within - you may be able to hear cubs nursing or crying.

The DNR said if you believe you found a bear den, keep a safe distance away, record the location (using GPS coordinates if possible), and report the information to:

Upper Peninsula: Cody Norton at 906-202-3023 or NortonC3@Michigan.gov

Northern Lower Peninsula: Mark Boersen at 989-275-5151 or BoersenM@Michigan.gov

Once the DNR receives a report of a denned bear, its biologists will determine if the animal is a good candidate for joining the project.

A bear selected for the DNR's ongoing bear management project will be sedated and fitted with a collar and ear tags, and biologists will collect data before carefully returning the bear to its den, where it will remain throughout the winter months. (Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

A bear selected for the program will be sedated and fitted with a collar and ear tags, the DNR said, adding biologists will collect information from the bear such as its sex, weight, body measurements, and reproductive history. The biologists will also remove a small, nonfunctional tooth for a DNA sample and determine the bear’s age.

After the short procedure is completed, biologists carefully return the bear to its den where it will remain throughout the winter months, the DNR said.

The DNR reminded the public it is illegal to disturb a bear den or disturb, harm, or molest a bear in its den.

To learn more about bear management in the state, head to the DNR’s website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.