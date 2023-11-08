Flint City Council holds special meeting to approve allocation of ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council is holding a special meeting Wednesday night, Nov. 8, in another attempt to approve the spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Before the meeting, council members Tonya Burns and Dennis Pfieffer held a joint press conference and spoke out on why the council hasn’t been able to do its job when it comes to using ARPA funds, opioid settlement funds, and the Priority Waste contract.

The pair said division between council members is the biggest issue.

“We take the time to vet, to go through to make sure we’re spending and approving tax dollars appropriately and to make sure we’re fiscally responsible,” Burns said.

When it comes to the Priority Waste contract, both council members would like to receive more bids.

Burns assured progress is being made, however. She referred to the council approving ARPA funds to go to Flint’s Rx Kid Program and getting streets repaved.

The council members want the public to have some patience. The pair said the mayor’s office has made it difficult getting city work done by not giving detailed info about where some ARPA money is going.

When talking about the Priority Waste contract, Pfieffer said the mayor’s office hasn’t been truthful about deadlines and costs, stating the city would be in a repeated deficit if the contract is approved regardless of getting the ARPA funds.

“If we approve this trash contract extension, we will be running a million dollar per-year deficit,” he said.

During the press conference before the meeting, Pfieffer talked about how residents are already struggling and that an increase in taxes wouldn’t be good for anyone.

“Given that many residents are losing their homes, can’t pay taxes, raising taxes, in my opinion, is not a good idea,” he said.

Stay with TV5 for the latest on this story.

