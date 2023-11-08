Genesee Co. sheriff asking for help finding possible kidnapped teen

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was possibly kidnapped.

Swanson said 15-year-old Norreana Horton was last seen on video getting into a 2011 black Chevy Tahoe and leaving Kearsley High School with 54-year-old Robert Tramble on Monday, Nov. 6.

Norreana Horton (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Tramble has a criminal history dating back to 1988 of unarmed robbery, second-degree homicide, felon in possession of a weapon, among others, Swanson said.

Robert Tramble (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) notified the Genesee Township Police that Norreana didn’t show up to school on Tuesday, Nov. 7, Swanson said, adding DHHS made the call since she is a ward of the state through DHHS and is under the care of a foster family.

Township police then partnered with the sheriff’s office, who is helping with search warrants, Swanson said.

Tramble was seen leaving school property with Norreana in the Tahoe with aftermarket rims, a tail light out on the left or right side, and a license plate reading ERJ7510.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking help finding Norreana Horton. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

While Norreana was not forced into the Tahoe with Tramble, Swanson said the sheriff’s department is treating her disappearance as a kidnapping since she can’t legally consent to being taken. Swanson also said she is considered in danger until proven otherwise.

The investigation revealed Norreana had two phones, a burner phone and a personal phone, Swanson said, adding the burner phone was pinging in the Ballenger and Raskob area Tuesday night, but they were not able to find her.

Swanson said teams are searching in the Indian Hills area along with the area of Court and Ryan, which is where they were able to track the Tahoe.

Tramble and Norreana do not have any family relation, but they may have had contact in the past, Swanson said, adding Tramble had contact with Norreana’s birth mother previously but the nature of that relationship is unknown.

Norreana has not been taken before but she has had a history of being a runaway, according to Swanson.

Swanson urges anyone who may have had contact with Norreana or Tramble, anyone who has seen anything, or anyone who has any information to call 911.

