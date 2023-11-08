Man wins $1M lottery prize day after getting married: ‘It’s been an exciting couple of days’

A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1...
A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1 million.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A newly married Michigan man has a lot more than just his wedding to celebrate.

Officials with the Michigan Lottery said a 57-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, recently won $1 million the day after his wedding.

“It’s been an exciting couple of days for us!” he said.

According to the lottery, the lucky winner won the top prize while playing the Diamond & Pearls instant game.

The 57-year-old bought his winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in the Prudenville area,

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” he said. “When she revealed the $1 million prize, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions to make sure we really won.”

He visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize and took home a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

The lottery winner said he plans to invest his winnings.

The Diamonds & Pearls game is available to play for $10 and offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city
Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City
Coast Guard asking for public comments regarding Lafayette Bridge proposal
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner

Latest News

Washington Elementary School demolition
Flint demolishes abandoned Washington Elementary building
An abandoned school in the city of Flint is coming down after being a hot spot for arsonists.
Flint demolishes abandoned Washington Elementary building
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years and gave families fake remains, police say
Students are using science, technology, engineering, art, and math for a unique fundraiser.
Midland County students participate in unique canned food fundraiser
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say