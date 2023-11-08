Mid-Michigan nonprofits get millions in grants

The fund announced in February of 2023 and totaling $35 million, is dedicated to assisting...
The fund announced in February of 2023 and totaling $35 million, is dedicated to assisting small charitable nonprofit organizations that have been tirelessly serving their communities in these challenging times.(Michigan Nonprofit Association)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Nonprofit Association and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced hundreds of Michigan nonprofits have been granted funds.

The $35 million MI Nonprofit Relief Fund was announced in February of 2023 and hopes to help small charitable nonprofit organizations that continuously serve their communities during hard, tough times.

Across mid-Michigan, 205 nonprofit organizations got more than $4.4 million.

The MI Nonprofit Relief Fund awarded one-time grant funds anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 to organizations most affected by COVID-19, especially those in underserved and underrepresented populations. Michigan nonprofits had to be state-based, a 501(c)(3) with annual revenues of less than $1 million, demonstrate necessary expenditures and losses incurred after March 3, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Some nonprofits in Mid-Michigan who got grant funding include: Whaley Children’s Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CAN Council, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Gratiot County Hope House and more. Click here for the full list of nonprofits.

You can learn more about the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Bay City Board of Commissioners
Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner
Northern Bay Ambulance
Pinconning Twp. clears up Northern Bay Ambulance misinformation

Latest News

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change
1108 5 things you need to know wednesday
1108 5 things you need to know wednesday
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday, November 8th
The beer maker is getting ready for its 32nd annual Eccentric Day.
Bell’s Brewery, five Great Lakes-based breweries collab for charity