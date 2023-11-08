Mid-Michigan nonprofits get millions in grants

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Nonprofit Association and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced hundreds of Michigan nonprofits have been granted funds.

The $35 million MI Nonprofit Relief Fund was announced in February of 2023 and hopes to help small charitable nonprofit organizations that continuously serve their communities during hard, tough times.

Across mid-Michigan, 205 nonprofit organizations got more than $4.4 million.

The MI Nonprofit Relief Fund awarded one-time grant funds anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 to organizations most affected by COVID-19, especially those in underserved and underrepresented populations. Michigan nonprofits had to be state-based, a 501(c)(3) with annual revenues of less than $1 million, demonstrate necessary expenditures and losses incurred after March 3, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Some nonprofits in Mid-Michigan who got grant funding include: Whaley Children’s Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CAN Council, Flint River Watershed Coalition, Gratiot County Hope House and more. Click here for the full list of nonprofits.

You can learn more about the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.

