Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A new bill surrounding power of attorney has been signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, prompting praise from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The bill amends the Uniform Power of Attorney (POA) Act.

The legislation helps ensure a power of attorney is accessible to more people, which will decrease the number of guardianships and conservatorships appointed statewide.

It also looks for increased acceptance of POA’s from financial institutions, healthcare providers and agents by requiring they maintain detailed records and receipts. It also gives victims the right to recover damages from exploiting agents.

“This bill, and our continued work in this area, is fundamental to restoring basic dignity to some of the most vulnerable adults in our state,” said Nessel. “The passage of the Uniform Power of Attorney Act into law is yet another accomplishment from the Department’s Elder Abuse Task Force and I applaud Governor Whitmer for signing this important legislation into law.”

Michigan’s Elder Abuse Task Force (EATF) began in 2019 and is made up of more than 55 different organizations and more than 100 people in public, private and nonprofit sectors, all working to combat elder abuse.

Achievements of the task force include the adoption of a Vulnerable Adult Incident Report form for law enforcement investigations, including the implementation of related trainings and the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act (FEPA).

FEPA was signed into law in 2021 to make sure mandated reporting for financial institutions on suspected fraud or exploitation. Both were part of the Task Force’s first set of initiatives.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 older adults in Michigan are victims of elder abuse, and that fewer than half of all instances are reported to authorities, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Michigan residents seeking elder abuse resources are encouraged to call 800-24-ABUSE (22873), or 855-444-3911 to report suspected elder abuse.

