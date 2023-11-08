Power restored to most Consumers customers in Saginaw Twp., city

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to most Consumers Energy customers who were without power near the Saginaw Township and city border.

According to Consumers, the outages were first reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.
Consumers Energy power outage on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.(Consumers Energy)

The cause of the outage is not determined, according to Consumers’ website. Power was restored to most customers before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Some customers have an estimated power restoration at 4 p.m.

“We are still working to determine the cause of the outage, but have crews patrolling the lines and at the substation prepared to address the issue as quickly as possible,” said Tracy Wimmer, a Consumers spokesperson.

Stay with TV5 for updates on this power outage.

Read next:
AG: Gen Z may be more likely to fall for online scams
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
Power of Attorney bill signed into law, AG commends change
FILE - In this June 4, 2019 photo, Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, listens to a...
Mid-Michigan nonprofits get millions in grants
The fund announced in February of 2023 and totaling $35 million, is dedicated to assisting...
Deer smashes through lingerie store and wrecks it
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Suspect charged
Man struck, killed while walking down road
Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City
Coast Guard asking for public comments regarding Lafayette Bridge proposal
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Woman charged with murder in fire that killed popular butcher shop owner
Bay City Board of Commissioners
Bay City commissioners vote to censure one of their colleagues

Latest News

Detroit community mourning ‘unexpected death’ of religious leader
Arrest made in Detroit synagogue leader homicide investigation
Kelly McWhirter
Tip leads investigators to new location in search for Flushing woman’s body
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave an update on the search for Kelly McWhirter.
Genesee Co. sheriff gives update on search for Kelly McWhirter
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old...
Genesee Co. sheriff seeks help finding possible kidnapped teen
Norreana Horton
Genesee Co. sheriff asking for help finding possible kidnapped teen