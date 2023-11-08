Rain this evening, brighter days follow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s safe to say, this hasn’t been our nicest weather day around Mid-Michigan.

We have had a variety of different things thrown our way, with snowflakes, sleet, rain, and even hail as we’ve gone through the day. And even in areas that have seen primarily rain, it’s been a chilly rain that certainly hasn’t been very pleasant.

Thankfully, if you haven’t enjoyed today, don’t worry! We’ll work it out of our system tonight and the forecast in the next several days following today, will be much more tame.

This Evening & Overnight

Tonight, it will still be several more hours before we’re done for good. Showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area through about midnight (shortly after in the Thumb), and likely still bring the threat for some locally heavy rainfall. We shouldn’t see major flooding, but some localized rainfall totals over 1″ are possible in the hardest hit areas through the evening.

No severe weather is expected, but the strongest cells will have the chance to produce small hail. And cloud to ground lightning won’t be out of the question, either.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures will remain fairly steady through tonight with the showers and extensive cloud cover. We’ll remain in the middle 30s to around 40 for the morning commutes and bus stops on Thursday. Winds will become northwest late tonight around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday & Beyond

Skies are expected to clear rapidly on Thursday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Skies are expected to clear rapidly on Thursday, though we’ll likely still start with mostly cloudy skies in most areas early tomorrow morning. By lunchtime however, we expect mostly sunny to completely sunny skies to take back over, and the sun should stick around for much of the next 7 days.

This time of year, it’s tough to get completely sunny skies, but partly cloudy conditions or better are expected most of the time. The exception could be Friday when we see cloud cover develop late in the morning and early afternoon. There may be a few spotty showers, too, but nothing significant.

Highs will be in the middle 40s to near 50 Thursday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s to around 50, and westerly winds will be quite gusty tomorrow around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Expect a breezy day on Thursday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

