Roscommon Co. man accused of stalking county administrator

ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A trial date has been set for a Roscommon County man accused of stalking the county administrator.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 32-year-old Evan Baker of Prudenville appeared in district court for a pre-trial hearing on one charge of stalking and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime, both of which are misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison, according to Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel.

The AG’s office said Baker is accused of sending hundreds of private emails to the Roscommon County Administrator/Controller that had nothing to do with her position or responsibilities over the span of several years.

On Aug. 14, the county administrator told Baker to stop sending her emails unrelated to her jobs. However, the AG’s office said despite this order, Baker proceeded to send the county administrator 50 more emails that day alone and left two voicemails.

The AG’s office said Baker continued to send emails until he was arrested on Oct. 6.

“Local officials should be accessible to the public they serve, but when these communications channels are abused for malicious purposes, we must defend them from harassment and stalking,” said Nessel. “Stalking such as this takes a very real toll on a victim and can easily escalate to threats upon their safety. This incessant harassment is illegal, whether directed at a public servant or a private citizen, and my office will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.”

Baker’s final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 and his trial is set to start on April 4.

