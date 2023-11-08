Soggy Wednesday (even with a few snowflakes), then rest of the week is dry

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The next low pressure system to move through Mid-Michigan is bringing the next round of rain for our area, however it’ll be the final round for the week. Even into the foreseeable future like this weekend and early next week, conditions look quite dry with high pressure settling in! For today’s rain though, it is going to leave some damp and soggy conditions into Thursday, but there will be plenty of time following this for the ground to dry up. Breezy conditions are also set to return today with this next round of rain, which will continue into Thursday.

Today & Tonight

Early this morning before sunrise there has been a little bit of drizzle, even a mixed drizzle holding sleet/ice pellets. The core of the rain we’re expecting will begin to pick up more around mid-morning, starting around 8 AM in our western row of counties. The initial line of showers this morning is expected to have some snowflakes mixing in, but even if we do see snow it should have a harder time sticking to the ground. Eventually, any snow that we do see will transition back to rain by noon.

The first wave of today's rain could have some snow mixing in initially. (WNEM)

The afternoon should have a small “lull” in the rain, more-so in coverage. This will allow for some breaks in the rain, but spotty showers will remain but stay on the lighter side. Overcast skies are also going to hold through the afternoon, even when we do have breaks in the rain.

Wednesday afternoon will have spotty, light showers. (WNEM)

The final wave of rain will move back in for the late-evening and early-overnight timeframe. This rain will hold some moderate to possibly even heavy downpours at times, but it should be a steady rain at the very least. This rain will wrap up around midnight, at that time we’ll have our last few showers leaving the shoreline of the Thumb, heading east.

This will be the second wave of rain today. (WNEM)

Rain totals have trended upwards today, now coming in closer to 0.5″ to 1″. Some locally higher totals are also possible. He zone of highest totals is expected to land on a line from Alma and Ithaca to the Great Lakes Bay Region, then into the northern Thumb. This zone of heavier rain will come down to where the heaviest showers track today, so there could still be some north and south variation to where exactly it lands. Although this still doesn’t bring too much of an excessive rainfall risk with it all being spread out over about 18 hours, it’s the time of the year you’ll want to make sure your storm sewer drains and street gutters are clear of leaves and debris!

Rain totals have increased, now closer to 0.5" to 1". (WNEM)

Highs today will only reach up to around 38 degrees today for much of our area, though 40 degrees could be possible in the Thumb and near Flint. Overall, temperatures are expected to barely move today and tonight, staying nearly steady for the next 24 hours. Take a look at the high and low temperature maps below, it’s certainly an unusual occurrence. Today will also be breezy with an east wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. That wind will back to the west overnight, temporarily slowing down to around 5 to 15 mph.

Highs on Wednesday will mostly be around 38 degrees. (WNEM)

Lows only fall about one degree from Wednesday's high. (WNEM)

Thursday

With dry weather all day, we’ll be able to make some progress in getting the ground back into good shape for leaf and yard cleanup! This will also be helped by the wind picking up on Thursday, acting as another way to help accelerate drying. However, this will bring down more leaves! Once the wind begins to wind down a little into Friday, we should be in decent shape for yard cleanup, but even better shape for the weekend! For a look at the weekend, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

The wind mentioned above will reach up to around 15 to 20 mph sustained, gusting to 30 mph out of the west. Highs on Thursday have trended downward just slightly, closer to 48 degrees. The normal high this time in November is around 49 to 50 degrees.

Thursday will have a high around 48 degrees. (WNEM)

