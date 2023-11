FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was possibly kidnapped.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was possibly kidnapped. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.