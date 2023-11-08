Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We love when we get to the middle of the week because it means closer to the weekend! Happy Wednesday, here are five stories to know before you get the day started.

1. Election Day Results are unofficial and still incoming. Take a look at our Elections page for more.

2. The Flint City Council will have a special meeting tonight. The agenda includes the opioid settlement funds from the state of Michigan, the ARPA fund grants for increased food access and addressing blight. The meeting will start at 4:45 p.m. in the council chambers.

3. Mobile Medical Response is putting out a call for fleet mechanics. There are openings in Saginaw and in Wexford County. The job comes with a $4,000 sign-on bonus and a $600 tool allowance.

4. Ahead of Veterans Day, a health and wellness expo is shining a light on veteran’s health. The event providing veterans and their families with nutritional and caregiver support, mental health services, and therapy. It’s today and tomorrow at the Aleda Lutz VA Medical Center. You can stop by today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or tomorrow 8 a.m. until noon.

5. Birch Run Premium Outlets invites you and your family to the 5th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration! The festivities will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Birch Run High School band will be performing Christmas music, Santa will join as the special guest for the night for picture taking, there’s interactive glow wands for children to help light the tree, hot cocoa, candy canes, cookies and more. It’s also Deal Hunters Weekend!

