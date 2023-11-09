City council in-fighting could cost community thousands

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s mayor said continued inaction from the city council is putting thousands of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act at risk.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke about the impact of city council in-fighting after members failed on Wednesday to decide on a Priority Waste trash pickup contract, blight elimination, park improvements, and more.

“For more than seven meetings, the council has lost quorum, meaning more members of council have left or not been present for the council meeting, and this creates a log jam. And this log jam is getting to a concerning level for the residents inside the city of Flint, bringing up very legitimate concerns of safety, health, and welfare of this community,” Neeley said.

On Wednesday, council members Tonya Burns and Dennis Pfeiffer assured progress is being made.

Burns referred to the council approving ARPA funds to go to Flint’s Rx Kids Program and getting streets repaved.

The city council has until Nov. 30 to vote on a contract with Priority Waste.

